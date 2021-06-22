iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iSun is a commercial solar contractors in the Northeastern United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90. iSun has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). iSun had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iSun will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul D’amato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $344,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,686,888. Corporate insiders own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iSun during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

