iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $34,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $806,142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,427,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,508 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,842,000 after purchasing an additional 556,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.44. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.30 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.