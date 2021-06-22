InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 442,385 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 142,642 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

