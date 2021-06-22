Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $171.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $169.00, with a volume of 5,931 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.46. The firm has a market cap of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 29.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Investors Title by 6.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 9.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 23.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 47.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

