Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post sales of $46.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.89 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $43.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $186.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.19 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $193.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.95 million to $201.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.30. 34 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,590.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.61. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

