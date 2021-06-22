Investors Buy Large Volume of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,440 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,197% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 call options.

MRNS stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $691.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

