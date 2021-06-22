Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

