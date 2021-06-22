Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.320-9.370 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,820. Intuit has a 52-week low of $280.99 and a 52-week high of $481.12. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.