International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.85

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $148.85 and last traded at $148.31, with a volume of 6192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.