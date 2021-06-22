Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Given “Neutral” Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$20.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

IPL opened at C$20.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

