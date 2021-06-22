Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $111.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 50,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $4,160,519.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

