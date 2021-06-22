Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 604,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,030,664. The company has a market cap of $226.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.32.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.