Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 678,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.0% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,030,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

