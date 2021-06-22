Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) received a C$6.50 price target from stock analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.14.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$3.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

