Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $159.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

