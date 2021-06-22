Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITR. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of CVE:ITR traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.61. 8,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,509. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.48. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.08 and a 12-month high of C$5.90. The stock has a market cap of C$197.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.70.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.