Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART stock opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.17. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,301 shares of company stock worth $4,894,983 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

