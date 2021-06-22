Insula 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $160.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, Insula has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001462 BTC on exchanges. Insula has a market cap of $463,446.70 and $160.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00186493 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00600059 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Insula

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 974,342 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

