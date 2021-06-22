Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells 1,362,151 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 21st, S Robson Walton sold 877,402 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.41, for a total value of $119,686,406.82.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,230,301 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $169,584,689.84.
- On Monday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 1,013,942 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total value of $142,357,456.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $244,728,611.55.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, S Robson Walton sold 533,497 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $74,433,501.44.
- On Monday, June 7th, S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06.
- On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.
- On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43.
- On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41.
NYSE:WMT opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12. The stock has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.02 and a 1-year high of $153.66.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
