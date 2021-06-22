Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total value of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

On Monday, May 17th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.48, for a total transaction of $2,791,200.00.

On Friday, May 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total value of $2,752,675.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $986.08 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.17 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,119.08.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.