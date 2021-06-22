Insider Selling: Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Director Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $14,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of Genesco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kathleen Mason sold 250 shares of Genesco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Shares of GCO stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $58.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $63.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,533,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genesco by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

