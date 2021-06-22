Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EverQuote stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.67. 125,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.