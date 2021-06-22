Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Sells 16,107 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CODA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coda Octopus Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

