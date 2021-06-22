Insider Selling: Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Sells 16,107 Shares of Stock

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) CFO Michael Midgley sold 16,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $153,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CODA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 6.43.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
