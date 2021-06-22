Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 868,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,551. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.67. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

