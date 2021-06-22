Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of INOV opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

