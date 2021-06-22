Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 74,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after acquiring an additional 662,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 80.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

