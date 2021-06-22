Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.22

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Independence has raised its dividend payment by 175.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Independence alerts:

Shares of IHC opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. Independence has a 1-year low of $26.33 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.57.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.66 million during the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Independence stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 171.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Independence worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in health, pet, and life insurance businesses. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.