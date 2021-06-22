Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,244.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,244 ($16.25) and last traded at GBX 1,199.15 ($15.67), with a volume of 57633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($15.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 71.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,039.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

