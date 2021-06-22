Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Immunocore alerts:

34.9% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Immunocore and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunocore N/A N/A N/A Twist Bioscience -109.15% -25.47% -22.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immunocore and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunocore $38.67 million 43.76 -$95.14 million ($3.58) -10.96 Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 63.35 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -38.91

Immunocore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunocore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Immunocore and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunocore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33

Immunocore presently has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Immunocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Immunocore beats Twist Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung, gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising breast, endometrial, ovarian, and small cell lung cancers; and GSK01 that is in a Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium. The company has collaboration agreements with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.; Victorian Clinical Genetic Services; Vivlion GmbH; and Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, Inc. Twist Bioscience Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.