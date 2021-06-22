IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $47.20 on Friday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

