Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $461.05 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.71.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,114 shares of company stock worth $7,244,188 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

