IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $612.45

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $612.45 and last traded at $610.78, with a volume of 5316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $606.63.
IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 119,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.
