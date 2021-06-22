Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBJHF shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ibstock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of IBJHF opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07. Ibstock has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

