IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives $22.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,561. The stock has a market cap of $334.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.68. IBEX has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

