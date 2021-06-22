IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE IAA opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.