Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.92. Huntsman reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Shares of HUN traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. 238,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after buying an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

