HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

