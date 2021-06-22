Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,171,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,444 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.96% of Howmet Aerospace worth $134,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,320,000 after acquiring an additional 86,774 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 418,025 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 702,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 642,509 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

