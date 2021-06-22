Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

HST stock opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

