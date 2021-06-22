Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 205,969.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $14,328,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,222,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,933,000 after purchasing an additional 443,620 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,559,000 after purchasing an additional 419,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 204.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 386,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 43.73%.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

