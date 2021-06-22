Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) vs. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Financial Review

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Homology Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Homology Medicines and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines $2.70 million 151.80 -$128.69 million ($2.80) -2.56 Amneal Pharmaceuticals $1.99 billion 0.80 $91.06 million $0.52 10.21

Amneal Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amneal Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Homology Medicines and Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines -300.57% -49.59% -38.35% Amneal Pharmaceuticals -0.87% 48.85% 4.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Homology Medicines and Amneal Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amneal Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Homology Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $25.86, indicating a potential upside of 260.13%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.36%. Given Homology Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Amneal Pharmaceuticals beats Homology Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase I/II pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories. The Specialty segment is involved in the development, promotion, distribution, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders, endocrinology, parasitic infections, and other therapeutic areas. It also offers licensed, owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as Rytary for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; Zomig for the treatment of migraine headaches; Emverm a chewable tablets for the treatment of pinworm, whipworm, common roundworm, common hookworm, and American hookworm in single or mixed infections; and Unithroid for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals under the AvKARE and AvPAK names, as well as medical and surgical products; and packaging and wholesale distribution of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers. The company sells its products through wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, chain pharmacies, and individual pharmacies. It operates in the United States, India, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Atlas Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2018. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

