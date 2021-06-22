HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.45 and last traded at C$16.99. 22,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 30,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.66 million and a P/E ratio of -21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. Analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

