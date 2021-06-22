Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.66

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.66 and last traded at $112.83, with a volume of 30322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

