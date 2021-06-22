HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth $2,956,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.