HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,477 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $159,000.

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

