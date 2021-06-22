HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $217,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 39.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 85,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

