HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $188,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after acquiring an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,445,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,309,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 86,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.