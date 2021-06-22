HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $138,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ready Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ready Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RC stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

