HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,241,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 964,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter worth about $4,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NYSE:DESP opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $958.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.56. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

