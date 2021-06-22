Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (LON:HTCF) Insider Sells £82,108.50 in Stock

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (LON:HTCF) insider Paul Le Page sold 31,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37), for a total transaction of £82,108.50 ($107,275.28).

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Tuesday. Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 188 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.53). The firm has a market cap of £32.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 259.19.

